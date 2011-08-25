10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If I were a lot younger I would marry you and we would have chubby little freckle-faced kids."
– Jim Carrey, 49, professing his forbidden love for 22-year-old Emma Stone, on his new website Jimcarreytrulife.com
"You can't be too careful sitting next to a guy who's been fatwa-ed."
– A well-protected Ashton Kutcher, joking with David Letterman, who received a death threat from a jihadist, on The Late Show
"I'm convinced that a few guys I've dated are gay, and they won't admit it."
– Anne Hathaway, coming out at some former suitors, to Interview magazine
"There is poop everywhere!"
– Christina Applegate, on working with fellow parents Maya Rudolph and Will Arnett on their new sitcom Up All Night, to PEOPLE
"Yeah, he's dreamy."
– Ryan Gosling, on his Ides of March costar and director George Clooney, to New York magazine
"Your rack is amazing!"
– Zoë Saldana, before feeling up Chelsea Handler on her talk show
"Only if we came to a pact that there is zero conversation afterwards."
– Simon Cowell, on his one stipulation for possibly hooking up with X Factor costar Paula Abdul, to GQ
"I'm a fan of the Civil War-era look."
– Paul Rudd, on the "super beard" he grew for his new film Our Idiot Brother, to PEOPLE
"I'm less Pollyanna now."
– Sarah Jessica Parker, on the "little cynicism" she's picked up from husband Matthew Broderick, to Parade
"It was totally different than being in a basketball game."
– Kim Kardashian's new husband, NBA pro Kris Humphries, on being a major player in his own over-the-top wedding, to PEOPLE