10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jim Carrey is crazy, stupid in love with Emma Stone, plus more from Ashton Kutcher, Anne Hathaway and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

"If I were a lot younger I would marry you and we would have chubby little freckle-faced kids."
Jim Carrey, 49, professing his forbidden love for 22-year-old Emma Stone, on his new website Jimcarreytrulife.com

2 of 10

"You can't be too careful sitting next to a guy who's been fatwa-ed."
– A well-protected Ashton Kutcher, joking with David Letterman, who received a death threat from a jihadist, on The Late Show

3 of 10

"I'm convinced that a few guys I've dated are gay, and they won't admit it."
Anne Hathaway, coming out at some former suitors, to Interview magazine

4 of 10

"There is poop everywhere!"
Christina Applegate, on working with fellow parents Maya Rudolph and Will Arnett on their new sitcom Up All Night, to PEOPLE

5 of 10

"Yeah, he's dreamy."
Ryan Gosling, on his Ides of March costar and director George Clooney, to New York magazine

6 of 10

"Your rack is amazing!"
Zoë Saldana, before feeling up Chelsea Handler on her talk show

7 of 10

"Only if we came to a pact that there is zero conversation afterwards."
Simon Cowell, on his one stipulation for possibly hooking up with X Factor costar Paula Abdul, to GQ

8 of 10

"I'm a fan of the Civil War-era look."
– Paul Rudd, on the "super beard" he grew for his new film Our Idiot Brother, to PEOPLE

9 of 10

"I'm less Pollyanna now."
Sarah Jessica Parker, on the "little cynicism" she's picked up from husband Matthew Broderick, to Parade

10 of 10

"It was totally different than being in a basketball game."

Kim Kardashian's new husband, NBA pro Kris Humphries, on being a major player in his own over-the-top wedding, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso