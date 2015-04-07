The new parents made sure to document their excitement over the Dodgers' opening day win

Talk about strong selfie game!

Ashton Kutcher posted a photo on his Facebook page Monday captioned, “Love winning on opening day. Go Dodgers!” In the adorable selfie, Kutcher and his love Mila Kunis wear matching blue Dodgers gear and excited expressions.

The Kunis-Kutchers are longtime Dodgers fans: They’ve been spotted at several of the Los Angeles team’s games since they started dating.

Monday’s baseball game is the most recent in a long line of casual date nights for the couple, who may or may not be married. Kunis, 31, began sporting an engagement ring in February 2014 and gave birth to their first child, daughter Wyatt, in October. We’re guessing Wyatt already has quite the collection of Dodgers baby apparel in her closet.