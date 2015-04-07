Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Snap Sweet Selfie While Cheering for the L.A. Dodgers
The new parents made sure to document their excitement over the Dodgers' opening day win
Talk about strong selfie game!
Ashton Kutcher posted a photo on his Facebook page Monday captioned, “Love winning on opening day. Go Dodgers!” In the adorable selfie, Kutcher and his love Mila Kunis wear matching blue Dodgers gear and excited expressions.
The Kunis-Kutchers are longtime Dodgers fans: They’ve been spotted at several of the Los Angeles team’s games since they started dating.
Monday’s baseball game is the most recent in a long line of casual date nights for the couple, who may or may not be married. Kunis, 31, began sporting an engagement ring in February 2014 and gave birth to their first child, daughter Wyatt, in October. We’re guessing Wyatt already has quite the collection of Dodgers baby apparel in her closet.
Since Wyatt’s birth, the stars have stepped out on regular outings, both with and without their daughter. The happy family went out for a 10-course meal not long after Wyatt’s birth, but mom and dad made a kid-free getaway to the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, in March, where Kutcher, 37, launched his new venture capital firm.