Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Fighting Was 'Intense,' Says Source

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher announced their split on Thursday, but tensions have been building for some time.

“Ashton is unhappy; [Demi]’s unhappy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It just got to a point where they had to end it.”

Despite longtime problems, the exes did try to work on their relationship. Unfortunately, their issues – which went beyond Kutcher’s alleged infidelities – couldn’t be resolved.

“The fighting could get pretty intense,” an additional source says of Kutcher, 33, and Moore, 49. “Whatever counseling they did was fine for a quick fix but could not get to the heart of the problem.”

