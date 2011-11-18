Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Fighting Was 'Intense,' Says Source

Aili Nahas and Dahvi Shira
November 18, 2011 03:30 PM

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher announced their split on Thursday, but tensions have been building for some time.

“Ashton is unhappy; [Demi]’s unhappy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It just got to a point where they had to end it.”

Despite longtime problems, the exes did try to work on their relationship. Unfortunately, their issues – which went beyond Kutcher’s alleged infidelities – couldn’t be resolved.

“The fighting could get pretty intense,” an additional source says of Kutcher, 33, and Moore, 49. “Whatever counseling they did was fine for a quick fix but could not get to the heart of the problem.”

