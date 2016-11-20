Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Lived in Airbnbs for a Year After Divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher revealed Saturday on a panel at the Airbnb Open 2016 in Los Angeles that he lived in Airbnbs for a year following his divorce from Demi Moore.

During Kutcher’s presentation, he told friend and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky that it was the kindness of a stranger that changed his perspective of human relationships.

“I went to Europe and I flew in and got in in the middle of the night,” he said. “I arrived at the Airbnb at 2 a.m. The person had left me dinner and a glass of wine.” (Kutcher is also an investor in Airbnb.)

It was the type of cure the 38-year-old actor needed after ending a long-term relationship and losing his home.

“It was … the magic and the love that I needed in that moment,” he said. “I was shocked that someone would care that much about a total stranger.”

Everything has worked out well for the actor since then, however. He began dating his former That ‘70s Show costar Mila Kunis in 2012.

The 33-year-old actress gave birth to their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, in 2014, and they married in July 2015.

Now, the actor is about to become a father for the second time, after unintentionally revealing he and Kunis were expecting a boy in October on the Today show.

Kutcher recently told Conan O’Brien that he wanted to give his son the name Hawkeye.

“There was a rallying cry from a collective that believed in the name Hawkeye,” he told the late night host.

“Hawkeye Kutcher, it didn’t fly, it didn’t cross the Mila threshold,” he said. “It came to the threshold but it got knocked out.”

The actor is now looking forward to spending some time with his family on Thanksgiving, after not taking a break for a year.

“I’m just trying to get over this next baby hurdle,” he told Chesky on Friday. “That’s the big next thing I’m taking a week off this week … I’m excited just to have a little bit of a break.”

Still, Kutcher had a bit of drama before his week off — a protester stormed his Saturday panel to speak out against Airbnbs in settlements in Palestine. The actor responded by promoting a message of unity and defending the company.