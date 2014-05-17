Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party in Miami

Here comes the bride! Ashley Tisdale and a group of girlfriends are in Miami for her bachelorette party, and it looks like they’re having a blast.

“Off to a very exciting weekend,” she Tweeted Thursday after doing press for her new TV show Buzzy‘s in N.Y.C.

Tisdale, 28, was joined in Miami by fellow High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens, who told PEOPLE earlier this month that she was looking forward to the weekend.

“Ashley’s bachelorette party will be my first one,” she said. “It’s so exciting. And it’s so crazy because I just think of us as having fun and being silly and the fact that she is getting married, my mind is kind of exploding.”

The bride-to-be, who got engaged to musician Christopher French last August, was dressed for the occasion – she wore a pink sash emblazoned with the word “Bachelorette” as they headed out on Thursday.

Actress Kim Hidalgo, shared a pic of the group along with the caption, “Five blondes and a brunette walk into a bar ” which showed that Tisdale’s sash was later accessorized with a hot pink lei.

Actress Shelley Buckner also posted pics from her friend’s special weekend, which showed them partying at Live on Friday night.

The celebration continued on Saturday when the girls slipped into their bikinis and took the party onto a yacht.