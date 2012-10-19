Ashley Greene's Latest Lunch Date? Her Dogs!

October 19, 2012 06:00 AM

Lucky dogs!

Ashley Greene treated two of her besties – pups Marlo and Theo – to lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., keeping them close while she dined at Catch Restaurant in the Hotel Casa del Mar.

Greene, there with a guy friend, was dressed casually in a tan tank top, jean shorts and navy Tory Burch flats, and kept a low profile as she ate. Throughout the meal, the Twilight star “doted on her pups, talking and playing with them,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

Wonder if she took a doggie bag?
– Melody Chiu

