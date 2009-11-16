Ashlee Simpson-Wentz Confirms Broadway Starring Role
The singer-actress will return to the lead in Chicago next month
From Melrose Place to the Great White Way – that’s quite a leap.
Confirming the rumors that have been swirling around Broadway and beyond, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is the latest name in a wave of Hollywood stars to hit New York’s Theater District in recent days.
The singer-turned-actress, 25, will return to her role as Roxie Hart in the mega-successful stage revival of the musical Chicago, which has been running since 1996. She starts Nov. 30.
“I’m honored to be reprising my role as Chicago‘s Roxie Hart, returning to the stage and joining this amazing cast,” she says. “Being on Broadway is a childhood dream come true.”
– Michael Y. Park