Ashlee Simpson-Wentz Confirms Broadway Starring Role

The singer-actress will return to the lead in Chicago next month

From Melrose Place to the Great White Way – that’s quite a leap.

Confirming the rumors that have been swirling around Broadway and beyond, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is the latest name in a wave of Hollywood stars to hit New York’s Theater District in recent days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer-turned-actress, 25, will return to her role as Roxie Hart in the mega-successful stage revival of the musical Chicago, which has been running since 1996. She starts Nov. 30.