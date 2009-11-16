Ashlee Simpson-Wentz Confirms Broadway Starring Role

The singer-actress will return to the lead in Chicago next month

By People Staff
Updated December 01, 2020 03:45 PM
Credit: Patrick Ecclesine/The CW

From Melrose Place to the Great White Way – that’s quite a leap.

Confirming the rumors that have been swirling around Broadway and beyond, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is the latest name in a wave of Hollywood stars to hit New York’s Theater District in recent days.

The singer-turned-actress, 25, will return to her role as Roxie Hart in the mega-successful stage revival of the musical Chicago, which has been running since 1996. She starts Nov. 30.

“I’m honored to be reprising my role as Chicago‘s Roxie Hart, returning to the stage and joining this amazing cast,” she says. “Being on Broadway is a childhood dream come true.”
Michael Y. Park

