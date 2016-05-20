The mother of two looks back on her reality TV days fondly

Ashlee Simpson Doesn't 'Cringe' at Her Reality Show Past – But Admits 'I Do Miss Performing'

Many people look back on their early 20s and cringe.

But for Ashlee Simpson – who actually had those years documented on her reality show The Ashlee Simpson Show – it was all just a “part of growing up.”

“There’s nothing really too cringeworthy. This was my life,” the singer and former reality TV star, 31, told PEOPLE at Swiffer and Mr. Clean’s Clean Slate Workshop Tuesday in New York City.

“Looking back, it’s all cute. It was so fun,” she added, smiling.

While she hasn’t released any new music since 2012, the mother of two says she “had a great time making” her early albums. “It was such a big part of my life [and] I do miss performing so much,” says Simpson.

And there’s also some good news for all those forever “Pieces of Me” fans: Simpson is currently working on new music. “My husband [Evan Ross] and I have been writing some songs together,” she said.