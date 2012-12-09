Martha Stewart Hits Miami for Art Basel Party

Martha goes Miami!

While in Miami for Art Basel, Martha Stewart attended Roger Dubuis’s event for the Velvet Collection presented by Dom Perignon and Haute Living at Villa Azur on Wednesday.

“Martha arrived right before dinner was served and was chatting with Daphne [Guinness],” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

“She was talking to her friends that she brought and seemed to be having a great time,” the source adds. “She had a huge smile on her face. She looked really good!”

“Art Basel supposedly is Miami’s largest revenue source bringing billions into the economy – the city looks amazing and vibrant,” Stewart Tweeted earlier that day..

But the entertaining expert wasn’t the only star on hand – Russell Simmons, Jonathan Cheban and Karolina Kurkova were also there to enjoy a 2003 Vintage Dom Perignon created by filmmaker David Lynch.

– Kevin O’Donnell