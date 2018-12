“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life. I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now … and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know?”

— Ariana Grande, reflecting on her “conflicting” year, during her acceptance speech at Billboard‘s Women in Music event