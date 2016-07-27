Ariana Grande has some time to “Focus” on herself – she and her boyfriend, dancer Ricky Alvarez, have split, PEOPLE confirms.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez has commented on the split yet, but the singer seemingly alluded to their parting in a string of tweets on Saturday, writing “life is wild,” then later, “and change is f—ing fantastic.” (But the singer may also have been referring to her new bangs.)

The fiercely private pair dated for a year but rarely addressed their relationship, save for the occasional Instagram post.

Grande did, however, discuss their romance briefly for her May Billboard cover story.

“We’re happy. I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end,” she told the trade publication when asked about Alvarez.

Though mum in interviews, the “Into You” singer – who nabbed four 2016 MTV Video Music Awards nods – let her lyrics do the talking. She wrote the love song “Moonlight,” off her new Dangerous Woman album, about Alvarez.

“I think it was after their first kiss,” Grande’s longtime friend and writing partner Victoria Monet told Billboard of the track. “He waited to kiss her for a long time, and she was really impressed. He’s such a gentleman, and the song is a great little bookmark of the start of their relationship.”

Most recently, Alvarez took to social media to wish Grande a happy 23rd birthday last month, posting a shot of the former couple on Instagram.

And, back in May, he congratulated her on Dangerous Woman‘s release day, posting another cute, PDA-filled picture on Instagram.