Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey: New Year's Wedding in Italy?

What could be more romantic than saying, “I do” under a Tuscan sun?

That’s one of the wedding scenarios for recently engaged Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey after they spend Christmas in the states.

“We’re going to be in Cincinnati with family, and hopefully having a white Christmas,” Lachey, 37, says on Wednesday’s The Rachael Ray Show. “We’re going to be in Tuscany for New Year’s. Who knows, we may be married in Tuscany, too!”

Of course, Lachey may not be the first to know where it’ll happen. He makes clear that Minnillo, 30, is calling the shots.

“I just basically told her, I said, ‘Tell me where to be, when to be there and what to wear, and I’ll be there,’ ” he says.

The singer also jokes that he should be off the hook for a Christmas present, given his recent very special gift. “I got her a nice ring,” he says. “Do I have to get her something else?”