Gigi Hadid Refers to Hanging Out with Her 'Boyfriend' After Splitting from Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are keeping everyone guessing about their current relationship status.

Speaking to ELLE on Friday at the Maybelline New York Beauty Bash in Los Angeles, Hadid mentioned her boyfriend (though not Malik by name), when she said she preferred a night in to a night out.

“Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies,” she told ELLE. “Just chill.”

Later that night, Hadid, 21, sang along to Malik’s “PillowTalk.”

Reps for Hadid and Malik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday PEOPLE reported that the couple, who had been dating for seven months and had only recently made their red carpet debut, had split.

One source told PEOPLE Hadid and Malik, 23, broke up “a couple of weeks ago.” But another said that “it seems like it’s not totally over” between the couple and that this may be more of a break.