Happy Aquarius Season! Oprah, Harry Styles and 30 Other Celebrities Who Are Aquarians
This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius! Born between January 20 and February 18, the air sign is known to be rebellious, eccentric and creative, just like many of these celeb who share the sign
Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres
There's nothing quite like this Aquarian power couple! DeGeneres celebrates her birthday on Jan. 26, while her wife de Rossi celebrates on Jan. 31.
Alicia Keys
The songstress flexed her Aquarian creative side when she hosted the Grammys (twice!). She's born on Jan. 25.
Elijah Wood
Aquarians are known for being a bit rebellious, and what's more rebellious than going on an epic journey to a powerful ring? Wood's birthday is on Jan. 28.
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family actress turned 23 on Jan. 28, 2021.
Oprah Winfrey
The powerhouse mogul turned 67 years old on Jan. 29, 2021.
Christian Bale
Bale celebrates his birthday on Jan. 30. Aquarians often have interesting hobbies; do Bale's incredible movie transformations count?
Kerry Washington
Consider her birthday handled. Washington was born on Jan. 31, 1977.
Justin Timberlake
The Man of the Woods singer also celebrates his birthday on Jan. 31. Aquarians are notoriously independent, which may explain why Timberlake once ditched his boy band days for a solo career.
Harry Styles
The Fine Line singer, born on Feb. 1, 1994, even has the Aquarius symbol tattooed on his body. Styles is a trendsetter who's unafraid of taking risks in fashion and music — such an Aquarius!
Shakira
The singer celebrates her birthday on Feb. 2, which was the same day as her 2020 Super Bowl performance!
Isla Fisher
Fisher celebrates her birthday on Feb. 3 and has lent her Aquarian creativity to shows like Arrested Development and movies like The Great Gatsby and Wedding Crashers.
Laura Linney
The Ozark star was born on Feb. 5 and seems to have been in everything — a mark of an Aquarian who needs to be entertained in order to be productive.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The world-class soccer player was born on Feb. 5.
Ashton Kutcher
Kutcher, born on Feb. 7, is not only an actor, he's a humanitarian, which is one of the defining characteristics of an Aquarian.
Chris Rock
The comedian, who is all about breaking boundaries, celebrates his birthday on Feb. 7.
Tom Hiddleston
The actor and Thor villain celebrates his birthday on Feb. 9.
Emma Roberts
The actress and new mom turned 30 on Feb. 10, 2021.
Uzo Aduba
The Orange Is the New Black actress was born on Feb. 10, 1981.
Elizabeth Banks
The actress and director's birthday is Feb. 10. Banks' Aquarian side means she's fully committed to change the world and the narrative for women.
Laura Dern
Dern acts with such empathy and emotion, she could only be an Aquarian. She was born on Feb. 10, 1967.
Stephanie Beatriz
Her Brooklyn Nine-Nin character may show little to no emotion, but IRL, Beatriz is an emotional Aquarius who was born on Feb. 10.
Yara Shahidi
Shahidi asked Twitter for help deciphering her birth chart and even rocked Aquarius-themed make-up at the MET Gala in 2019. She celebrates her birthday on Feb. 10.
Jennifer Aniston
No wonder Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres get along so well! They're both Aquarians. Aniston celebrates her birthday on Feb. 11.
Brandy Norwood
The Cinderella actress has never shied away from her creative side! Norwood was born on Feb. 11.
Alex Borstein
Borstein, born on Feb. 15, is known for saying what she is feeling, even if it's impulsive and, yes, even if it's onstage at an awards show. Typical Aquarius!
The Weeknd
The singer is always in his feelings, leaning into his passions and emotions and turning them into chart-toppers. He's born on Feb. 16.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The 500 Days of Summer actor turned 40 on Feb. 17, 2021.
Michael Jordan
Talk about a trendsetter: Michael Jordan (born on Feb. 17, 1963) paved the way for other basketball players by being the greatest player of all time.
Ed Sheeran
Sheeran celebrates his birthday on Feb. 17.
Molly Ringwald
Her birthday may have been forgotten in Sixteen Candles, but who could forget that Ringwald is born on Feb. 18?
John Travolta
The actor will turn 68 on Feb. 18, 2022.