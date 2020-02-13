Happy Aquarius Season! Oprah, Harry Styles and 30 Other Celebrities Who Are Aquarians

This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius! Born between January 20 and February 18, the air sign is known to be rebellious, eccentric and creative, just like many of these celeb who share the sign

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated January 20, 2022 02:20 PM

1 of 31

Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres 

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

There's nothing quite like this Aquarian power couple! DeGeneres celebrates her birthday on Jan. 26, while her wife de Rossi celebrates on Jan. 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 31

Alicia Keys

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The songstress flexed her Aquarian creative side when she hosted the Grammys (twice!). She's born on Jan. 25.

3 of 31

Elijah Wood

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Aquarians are known for being a bit rebellious, and what's more rebellious than going on an epic journey to a powerful ring? Wood's birthday is on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 31

Ariel Winter

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The Modern Family actress turned 23 on Jan. 28, 2021.

Advertisement

5 of 31

Oprah Winfrey

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The powerhouse mogul turned 67 years old on Jan. 29, 2021.

6 of 31

Christian Bale

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

Bale celebrates his birthday on Jan. 30. Aquarians often have interesting hobbies; do Bale's incredible movie transformations count?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 31

Kerry Washington

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Consider her birthday handled. Washington was born on Jan. 31, 1977.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 31

Justin Timberlake

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

The Man of the Woods singer also celebrates his birthday on Jan. 31. Aquarians are notoriously independent, which may explain why Timberlake once ditched his boy band days for a solo career.

Advertisement

9 of 31

Harry Styles

Credit: Will Heath/NBC Photo Bank via Getty

The Fine Line singer, born on Feb. 1, 1994, even has the Aquarius symbol tattooed on his body. Styles is a trendsetter who's unafraid of taking risks in fashion and music — such an Aquarius!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 31

Shakira

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

The singer celebrates her birthday on Feb. 2, which was the same day as her 2020 Super Bowl performance!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 31

Isla Fisher

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Fisher celebrates her birthday on Feb. 3 and has lent her Aquarian creativity to shows like Arrested Development and movies like The Great Gatsby and Wedding Crashers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 31

Laura Linney

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The Ozark star was born on Feb. 5 and seems to have been in everything — a mark of an Aquarian who needs to be entertained in order to be productive. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 31

Cristiano Ronaldo

Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

The world-class soccer player was born on Feb. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 31

Ashton Kutcher

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Kutcher, born on Feb. 7, is not only an actor, he's a humanitarian, which is one of the defining characteristics of an Aquarian.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 31

Chris Rock

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The comedian, who is all about breaking boundaries, celebrates his birthday on Feb. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 31

Tom Hiddleston

Credit: Richard Buxo/Splash

The actor and Thor villain celebrates his birthday on Feb. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 31

Emma Roberts

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

The actress and new mom turned 30 on Feb. 10, 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 31

Uzo Aduba

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The Orange Is the New Black actress was born on Feb. 10, 1981.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 31

Elizabeth Banks

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

The actress and director's birthday is Feb. 10. Banks' Aquarian side means she's fully committed to change the world and the narrative for women.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 31

Laura Dern

Dern acts with such empathy and emotion, she could only be an Aquarian. She was born on Feb. 10, 1967.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 31

Stephanie Beatriz

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Her Brooklyn Nine-Nin character may show little to no emotion, but IRL, Beatriz is an emotional Aquarius who was born on Feb. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 31

Yara Shahidi

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Shahidi asked Twitter for help deciphering her birth chart and even rocked Aquarius-themed make-up at the MET Gala in 2019. She celebrates her birthday on Feb. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 31

Jennifer Aniston

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

No wonder Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres get along so well! They're both Aquarians. Aniston celebrates her birthday on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 31

Brandy Norwood

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

The Cinderella actress has never shied away from her creative side! Norwood was born on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 31

Alex Borstein

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Borstein, born on Feb. 15, is known for saying what she is feeling, even if it's impulsive and, yes, even if it's onstage at an awards show. Typical Aquarius!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 31

The Weeknd

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The singer is always in his feelings, leaning into his passions and emotions and turning them into chart-toppers. He's born on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 31

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Credit: AWNewYork/Shutterstock

The 500 Days of Summer actor turned 40 on Feb. 17, 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 31

Michael Jordan

Credit: Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty

Talk about a trendsetter: Michael Jordan (born on Feb. 17, 1963) paved the way for other basketball players by being the greatest player of all time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 31

Ed Sheeran

Credit: Splash News Online

Sheeran celebrates his birthday on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 31

Molly Ringwald

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Her birthday may have been forgotten in Sixteen Candles, but who could forget that Ringwald is born on Feb. 18?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 31

John Travolta

Credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstoc

The actor will turn 68 on Feb. 18, 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger