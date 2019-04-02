April Fool's Day: See How Ronnie Magro, Tom Brady & More Pulled Off These Next-Level Pranks
From creating an elaborate book cover to baiting followers with tweets, discover how these celebrity jokesters celebrated the mischievous holiday
Catherine Zeta-Jones Teased 'The Office' Fans with a Script from Michael Scott
The actress shared an Instagram photo of a movie script for Threat Level: Midnight, a fictional film written and directed by Steve Carell's Michael Scott character from The Office. In the movie, Scott casts himself as action hero Agent Michael Scarn, who comes out of retirement to avenge the murder of his wife Catherine Zeta-Scarn, a parody on Zeta-Jones.
"Just got my new script! Can't wait to start reading," she joked on Instagram as fans and former cast members of the show applauded the epic April Fool's prank.
"Amazing 🙌," Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the show, commented.
"I'm dying!! 😂😂😂" Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, added.
Maisie Williams Dropped a Major 'Game of Thrones' Spoiler About Arya Stark's Death
Give Williams all of the Oscars for her April Fool's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After host Fallon pressed the actress for a GoT finale spoiler, Williams shared an unexpected piece of news.
"During shooting, the final days were really emotional - saying goodbye to all the cast. Because when I found out that Arya died in like, the second episode -" Williams said before realizing she had dropped a massive spoiler about her character.
The actress started to panic and eventually ran off the stage. Fallon followed to check on her, only to turn around with Williams to surprise the shocked audience with a loud, "APRIL FOOLS!"
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Pregnant or Not Pregnant?
Beliebers experienced an emotional rollercoaster one year, when the singer posted a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram without a caption. The possibility of Bieber and wife Baldwin having a baby was quickly shot down minutes later when Baldwin commented, "Very funny…" on the photo - but the story didn't stop there.
Bieber then posted a set of photos of Baldwin in a doctor's office with medical professionals touching her stomach area with the cryptic caption, "If U thought it was April fools." At this point, fans were unsure if this April Fool's prank was real or not. But shortly after, Bieber posted a final photo, this time of an ultrasound with a puppy and a caption that said, "Wait omg is that a… APRIL FOOLS"
After all that, the singer finally admitted it was all a joke. While some took it all in stride, others did not find pregnancy something to joke about.
Jennifer Garner Faked a Memoir
Bless Your Heart if you thought this book news was real. Fans tuned in to watch a video Garner released early Monday morning on Instagram about her new book.
"Hello, good morning. I have some exciting news to share - I have written my first and probably only book," she said in the video. "It's a real labor of love and I go places I never thought that I would go. But I do. And I just wanna thank everyone who was part of helping me write and create this book, Bless Your Heart."
The fact that the foreword of her new book was written by her "therapist" was the biggest clue that this was all an elaborate April Fool's Day prank. And the actress later updated her video's Instagram caption to confirm that it was a joke all along: "Thank you for being so happy for me," she wrote. "Your sweetness makes me feel 🙈😬 🔥 for playing a joke. But this is an April Fool's. ♥️♥️♥️"
Tom Brady Said Hello to Twitter, Only to Say Goodbye
The six-time Super Bowl champion joined Twitter on April 1 and fired off his very first tweet with seriously huge news.
"I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG" he wrote.
Could it be that one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history announced his retirement without any type of celebration, parade, life-size statue or television special? Of course not!
One hour later, Brady tweeted for a second time to confirm the April Fool's prank with a simple innocent question: "Was this a bad joke?"
Mindy Kaling Called Out Photoshop Rumors Before You Could
When one of television's biggest stars dyes her hair blonde, fans absolutely take notice. That was the case for Kaling, who posted an Instagram photo to show off her new golden hair. But before anyone could truly enjoy the bombshell look, her caption gave her April Fool's joke away.
"Haters will say it's photoshop… #AprilFoolsDay," she wrote.
Despite the prank, celebs like Tess Holliday and makeup artist Daniel Martin praised the look.
"Ummmm ok do it tho," Holliday commented.
"Such a great color on you though! Yaaaasssss 🔥❤️🙌🏼" Martin added.
Katie Couric Announced Her Return as America's Sweetheart
Subscribers to Couric's daily morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric were probably shocked to learn that the veteran journalist was going to return to Today as an anchor because "America is in desperate need of a sweetheart."
However, the surprising news was quickly shot down by Couric herself who wrote, "Don't believe me? That's good because APRIL FOOLS'!"
Couric retweeted and responded to WCAX's morning and noon news anchor Avery Powell, who tweeted, "I will have to admit, @katiecouric got me for a second," by tweeting, "🤣🤣🤣 I love a good #AprilFools!"
Ted Cruz Pretended to Flip His Stance on the Green New Deal
The Texas Senator has been very vocal about being against Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, calling it "the sort of thing that you would expect crazy lefty college kids to come up with who never actually lived in the real world," according to Dallas News.
So followers were scratching their heads when he tweeted, "Proud to announce I'm signing on to the Green New Deal! Read why here ->" and then linked back to his website.
Lo and behold, once you clicked, the first thing you'll see in big bold letters is, "APRIL FOOLS!" Cruz chose the old bait and switch to get more people to read into why he believes the Green New Deal will "destroy the American energy industry as we know it."
Luann De Lesseps Joked About Leaving New York for Sunny L.A.
The Real Housewives of New York City star announced on Twitter that she was going to leave the Big Apple behind for greener pastures out west.
"Big announcement: I love New York but it's time for a change," she tweeted. "I'M MOVING TO LA INDEFINITELY! ☀️ I hope the Beverly [hills] ladies are ready!😏"
Even without a smirking emoji, fans could smell the April Fool's joke from a mile away. The Countess' Twitter bio still reads, "@BravoTV's Real Housewives of NY #og"
Lily Collins Got Pregnant?
The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram smiling with a very large baby bump.
"Big news...." she captioned the photo.
But fans who know and love Collins as Rosie Dunne from the 2014 film Love, Rosie quickly recognized the joke and played along.
"Hello Rosie Dunne 👋" one follower commented.
Others were not so happy about the pregnancy joke.
Another commented, "1 in 8 women are unable to conceive. 1 in 4 suffer a miscarriage. Pregnancy is not a joke..."