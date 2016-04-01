Here Are the Best April Fools' Videos from Across the Internet

Even corporations are getting into the swing of April Fools’ Day, delivering playfully ludicrous videos into the eager hands of a prank-hungry Internet. Here are some of our favorites.

Google Express parachutes axes, surfboards

Ostensibly a play on Amazon’s whole “drone delivery” thing from a while back, this video promises to parachute users axes, surfboards – whatever they might need.

Sony finally develops a ghost-catching device

Pulling double-duty as an April Fools’ prank and a bit of Ghostbusters promotion, Sony’s spot shows their new ghost-catching device, the Proton Pack.

Man Crates makes jerky from extinct animals

Mostly worth it for the line, “It’s become abundantly clear the future of meat is the past.”

Esurance will sell you ‘election insurance’

In case you want to move to another country after the 2016 presidential election. (This actually seems like a great idea.)

The future is Google’s Cardboard Plastic

Google proves they can make fun of themselves a bit with this spot, which seems to send up their Google Glass product.

Southwest Airlines introduces ‘Cash Lav’

Did you enjoy Cash Cab? Then you’ll love Southwest Airlines’ new initiative, which turns their airplanes’ bathrooms into a trivia show!

Netflix teases a John Stamos documentary

No jokes here – please let this actually come into being.

YouTube has developed #Snoopavision

Again, another product we actually want to be a thing: Watch any YouTube video with Snoop Dogg.

Pixar reveals its longest-running Easter egg

Pixar’s Easter eggs (hidden aspects of other movies that pop up across the company’s oeuvre) are the stuff of legend, so you could almost be forgiven for believing that their longest-running one, Finding Dory‘s Hank the Octopus, has been hiding, camouflaged, in every Pixar movie ever.