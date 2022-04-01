Though the jokes were less rampant than in years past, a handful of stars managed to pull one over on fans this April 1

Did they fool you?

Celebs brought the laughs on April Fools' Day 2022, though in a slightly more tempered way than in years past. With the world still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and myriad social justice issues, it's not exactly a hilarious time ... though tasteful bright spots are welcome.

Here, some of the pranks celebrities pulled this April 1 — and shared for fans and followers to see.

New Hosts on Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen started the morning with perhaps the cutest joke of the day: introducing Bravo's newest co-hosts, his son Benjamin and best pal Wyatt Cooper.

"New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!" he joked on Instagram alongside the photo above. Housewives including Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais chimed in with sweet comments, and on his own Insta, Anderson Cooper wrote, "Wyatt dropped by Ben's show the other day. From the looks of it he wasn't sure what to make of it."

Selling the Silos

Chip Gaines posted a photo of his and wife Joanna's beloved Magnolia complex in Waco, Texas, with a "For Sale" sign.

"Great opportunity for the right buyer!!" he wrote. "Call the number to learn more." (We dare you.)

A Sequel to Cats

Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber gave the world what he believes they've been waiting for — a musical called Dogs. With his own pup by his side, he announced plans for the follow-up to Cats, and even performed a catchy little tune about man's best friend.

Guy Fieri's Retirement

In a moment that gave fans of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives pause, Food Network star Guy Fieri announced his retirement from "rolling out" set to funeral-esque background music.

Hot Music from Montero

Lil Nas X posted to Twitter about the Montero Deluxe album, dropping Friday night and featuring collabs with Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and more. PEOPLE, however, confirmed it was a joke, much to music lovers' chagrin.

Another Housewives Franchise

The Real Housewives of Dubai teaser dropped for real on Friday, but former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King had news of her own: her starring role in The Real Housewives of St. Louis. Sadly for fans of the franchise, this one isn't happening ... yet (ahem, Andy!).

Tamron Hall's Gross Giveaway

On the April 1 episode of her talk show, Tamron Hall blessed her audience with a giveaway ... of reused chewing gum. For sitting through the prank (which Hall really sold!), she rewarded the crowd with an actual giveaway of more than $1,000 in tech gear per person.

The Decker Family's Big Move

It wouldn't be so surprising given Eric Decker's retirement and the fact that it's, well, Italy, but fans were quick to catch on when singer Jessie James Decker posted she's moving her family to Italy this summer, perhaps because of this line: "Eric can have a farm and be plant bae and start the winery he's always dreamt of."

Kelly Ripa's Grooming Gone Wrong