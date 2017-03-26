"I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage," Antonio Banderas told reporters in Malaga, Spain, Saturday

Antonio Banderas, 56, Reveals He Is Fine After Suffering a Heart Attack in January

Antonio Banderas has a clean bill of health.

The Mask of Zorro actor made an appearance Saturday at a film festival in Malaga, Spain — his hometown, in the south of the country — where he spoke to Spanish reporters about his recent health scare, in which he was hospitalized in England after experiencing chest pains while exercising.

“I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage,” the 56-year-old actor said, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP, Banderas says he underwent a procedure to introduce three stents in his arteries, adding that “it hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

Banderas, who was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the film festival for his various career endeavors Saturday, was admitted to St. Peter’s Hospital in Surrey outside of London on Jan. 26. He was subsequently released the same day after doctors gave him a checkup and pronounced him good to go.