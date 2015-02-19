Ansel Elgort Reveals He Lost His Virginity at 14

Ansel Elgort opened up about losing his virginity, and it wasn’t quite as sexy as he imagined.

“I was 14. I had no clue what I was doing, and neither did the girl,” he revealed in an interview with March issue ofElle.

The actor – best known for playing the heartthrob Augustus Waters in The Fault in Our Stars opposite Shailene Woodley – talked about what he would have done differently that first time in the bedroom.

If he could do it over, he’d start with a little mood lighting!

“I didn’t even make the lighting good. That’d be one thing I’d do differently,” he said in the interview. “It was, like, fluorescent, bright bedroom light, like, over the covers.”

But according to the self-proclaimed romantic, who is reportedly back together with his high school girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, says it’s not all about sex.

“If you can find a girl who you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play [Grand Theft Auto] for three hours, and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? That should be your girlfriend,” he said, who credits his parents with showing him how to appreciate real romance.

“Why go around dating random girls and having terrible sex when you can be with someone you really like?”

Elgort will reprise his role as Caleb in Insurgent, alongside pal Woodley, in the second installment of the Divergent franchise. The film is scheduled to hit theaters March 2015.