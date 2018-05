Dec. 25, PG-13

He was a champion miler, but Louis Zamperini endured a marathon before his July 2 death at age 97. In her second movie as a director, Angelina Jolie takes on the extraordinary saga, from the Olympics to Japanese POW camps, told in Laura Hillenbrand’s biography. “I can’t put into words what an impact Louie has had on me,” Jolie says. “He helped with so many aspects of my life, and I will be forever grateful to him. Louie’s example of life not only touched myself and [star Jack O’Connell] but the whole crew and, I trust, anyone who knows his story.”