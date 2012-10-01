Plus: all the best photos from over the weekend

5 Things You Missed This Weekend: Anne Hathaway Gets Married, Malin Akerman's Pregnant & More!

All you need is love!

Between weddings, pregnancy and one friendly stingray, Hollywood proved the saying true this weekend.

Here are five fun things you may have missed: 5. LeAnn’s Superhero Smile

With the help of someone holding him up, a photobombing stingray stole the spotlight from three unsuspecting vacationers posing for a photo. (Get ready to laugh!) 3. Jared Followill Rocks Down the Aisle

Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill married girlfriend Martha Patterson in Charlotte, Tenn., on Saturday. Before exchanging vows, the couple took to Twitter to express their excitement. Modern love! (Get the scoop)

Malin Akerman and her husband Roberto Zincone are expecting their first child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. (Get all the details) 1. Anne’s ‘Big’ Moment