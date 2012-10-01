5 Things You Missed This Weekend: Anne Hathaway Gets Married, Malin Akerman's Pregnant & More!
Plus: all the best photos from over the weekend
All you need is love!
Between weddings, pregnancy and one friendly stingray, Hollywood proved the saying true this weekend.
Here are five fun things you may have missed:
5. LeAnn’s Superhero Smile
LeAnn Rimes made her first red carpet appearance since leaving treatment for anxiety and stress when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Batman Live with husband Eddie Cibrian and his two sons on Thursday. The Grammy award winner stuck with the Batman theme by wearing head-to-toe black. (See her smile!)
4. That’s One Sneaky Stingray!
With the help of someone holding him up, a photobombing stingray stole the spotlight from three unsuspecting vacationers posing for a photo. (Get ready to laugh!)
3. Jared Followill Rocks Down the Aisle
Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill married girlfriend Martha Patterson in Charlotte, Tenn., on Saturday. Before exchanging vows, the couple took to Twitter to express their excitement. Modern love! (Get the scoop)
Malin Akerman and her husband Roberto Zincone are expecting their first child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. (Get all the details)
1. Anne’s ‘Big’ Moment
After four years together, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman exchanged vows in front of over 100 guests in Big Sur, Calif., on Saturday. The bride wore a custom Valentino glown. (Get the full story)