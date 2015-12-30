Anna Duggar in 'High Spirits' After Flying to Illinois to Spend Christmas with Josh in Rehab: Source

Josh Duggar got a special visitor for Christmas, his wife Anna.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Anna Duggar flew to the faith-based rehabilitation center in Rockford, Illinois where Josh has been receiving treatment since publicly confessing his addiction to pornography and cheating on his wife.

Despite a difficult year for the Duggar family – just months before Josh’s admission in August, a 2006 police report revealed that he had also been accused of inappropriately touching five minor girls (including sisters Jill and Jessa) as a teen – the family did their best to have a good holiday without their eldest son.

Kamil Krzaczynski/INFPhoto

“Everyone just had fun and seemed to be high spirits, including Anna,” the source adds.

A plane owned by the Duggars left Illinois Tuesday night and arrived back in Arkansas shortly after 10 p.m., according to aviation records.

Anna and Josh Duggar Kris Connor/Getty

While it’s unclear how long Josh will remain at Reformers Unanimous for his “long journey toward wholeness and recovery,” the holiday visit isn’t the first time he has seen members of his family in Illinois.

A second source says Anna took their youngest daughter, Meredith Grace to see her dad a month ago on the family’s private plane.