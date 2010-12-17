Angelina Jolie's Christmas Plans: Have an Adventure

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their globetrotting family won’t be staying put for Christmas.

“We’re going to travel with the kids and go to a random part of the world,” Jolie told Ryan Seacrest on his KIISFM radio show Friday. “We’re going to travel and have an adventure because that’s what we love to do.”

It’s hard to image when the mother of six, who’s currently promoting her latest film The Tourist, has had time to shop for Christmas, but Jolie says she has all the kids’ gifts taken care of.

“I’ve got it all boxed and ready to go,” Jolie, 35, says. “I’m trying to get every stocking right.”

Sounds like wherever the Jolie-Pitt gang spends the holiday, their stockings will be hung by the chimney with care.