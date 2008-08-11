Angelina Jolie Undecided on Presidential Pick

One Hollywood star being hotly pursued – not only by movie producers, but also by Presidential hopefuls John McCain and Barack Obama – is Angelina Jolie.

Only, the new mom and United Nations goodwill ambassador has a message for both parties: Not so fast.

“I have not decided on a candidate,” Jolie says in a statement provided by political adviser Trevor Neilson to Variety managing editor Ted Johnson, for the trade publication’s Wilshire & Washington column.

“I am waiting to see the commitments they will make on issues like international justice, refugees and how to address the needs of children in crisis around the world,” says Jolie, 33.

Considering her a standout among the undecided, Johnson points out that Jolie editorialized in The Washington Post in February, following her return from a U.N.-sponsored trip to Iraq, “My visit left me even more deeply convinced that we not only have a moral obligation to help displaced Iraqi families, but also a serious, long-term, national security interest in ending this crisis.”

Jolie’s bottom line – which some viewed as more in keeping with the proposed stay-the-line policy of John McCain – was to say, “What we cannot afford, in my view, is to squander the progress that has been made.”

Additionally, Variety reports, in June Jolie told Entertainment Weekly that when she and Clint Eastwood (director of her upcoming The Changeling – and a Republican) discuss politics, “Actually, we don’t disagree as much as you’d think. I think people assume I’m a Democrat. But I’m registered independent and I’m still undecided. So I’m looking at McCain as well as Obama.”

Oprah’s and Paris’s Choices

Much, obviously, is at stake. With Oprah Winfrey‘s personal endorsement of Obama being credited with bringing the now-presumptive Democratic candidate some one million votes in this year’s primaries and caucuses, the blessing of a celebrity on a candidate is considered worth its weight in, well, oil.

In a lighter vein, even Paris Hilton has jumped the political bandwagon this year, though after being dissed by the McCain camp in a recent anti-Obama online spot, the hotel heiress has made her candidate choice clear: herself.