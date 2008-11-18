Angelina: Breast Feeding Twins Is 'Very Hard'

The actress says that breast feeding Knox and Vivienne for three months was "as much as I could do"

Angelina Jolie might be a supermom, but there was one thing she struggled with – breast feeding her twins at the same time!

“It’s very hard,” the actress confessed on Britain’s morning show GMTV. “I stopped at three months, [it was] about as much as I could do.”

The actress, 33, who was in London promoting her film The Changeling with her partner Brad Pitt in tow and their four-month-old twins, Knox L on and Vivienne Marcheline, said she even resorted to manuals on the subject.

“There’s this football hold – it’s a lot harder than it looks in the books, she says in the prerecorded interview at her London hotel on Monday. “I did that a few times. I would take turns. It just takes a long time.”

The mom of six also revealed that it was while filming The Changeling that she became pregnant with the twins: “We decided to start trying in the beginning, and by the end I was.”

In the film, Jolie plays a mother whose son goes missing, based on a true story.

On whether marriage is important, Jolie says categorically “it’s not” – explaining, “we jumped into being a family first. And that just seems like the biggest commitment you can possibly make. It doesn’t feel like anything’s lacking.”