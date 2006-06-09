Anderson Cooper is no stranger to tragedy. When he was 10, his father died during heart surgery. While he was finishing college at Yale University, his older brother Carter, who was 23 at the time, committed suicide. The CNN anchor, 39, writes about his personal heartbreak and harrowing professional experiences in his new book, Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival, including his decision early on to become a war correspondent. “I found it in some ways comforting to be in places where people understood grief and were able to talk about it,” says Cooper. PEOPLE recently chatted with the single newsman about traveling the world, how Hurricane Katrina changed him and his penchant for cheesy reality TV.