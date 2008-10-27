Amy Winehouse Hospitalized for Tests – Again

After having her chest and lungs examined, the singer is expected to return home Monday

Singer Amy Winehouse was hospitalized Saturday for tests on her chest and lungs, her London spokesman confirms to PEOPLE.

The 25-year-old singer – who was hospitalized in June with a severe lung ailment – had a doctor visit her at home Thursday.

Then, over the weekend, “they wanted to do some tests as a precaution,” her spokesman Chris Goodman told PEOPLE. “Obviously she had lung and chest problems which she had treatment for not so long ago, so they’re just making sure.”

Winehouse’s father, Mitch, has previously said that the singer’s lungs are “all gunked up” from smoking cigarettes and crack cocaine.