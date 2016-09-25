Amy Schumer Had the Best Reaction to Being Caught on the Kiss Cam at a Mets Game

Amy Schumer is having quite the Sunday fun day!

The star was spotted at a New York Mets game with her father and boyfriend Ben Hanisch. During the game, Schumer, 35, landed on the kiss cam. At first, she turned to give her dad a sweet kiss on the cheek. And then, the comedian started making out with Hanisch. She waved to the camera and her name was displayed on the jumbotron.

But her dad and beau weren’t the only leading men at the baseball game on Sunday afternoon. Schumer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting with Jonah Hill, Matthew Broderick and Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.

“Let’s go @mets thank you jerry and @jessseinfeld #dreamday,” she wrote in an Instagram post. The Seinfelds, who are big Mets fans, own a private box at Citi Field.

Dressed in a sweater and baseball cap, Schumer looked relaxed and casual with her family and friends. This was a much different look than her previous public appearance, when she glammed up in a Vivienne Westwood gown for the Emmys last week.

Schumer and Hanisch have had a pretty sporty weekend thus far. On Sunday, the couple shared their mini golf date with their Instagram followers. The couple have been together since November. In an interview with Marie Claire last month, Schumer opened up about their relationship.