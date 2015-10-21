Attention, Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer – Amy Adams Wants to Join Your Squad!

Amy Adams is waiting for a boat party invite from Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer – just like the rest of us.

The actress spoke at the Hollywood Masters interview series at Loyola Marymount University, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While there, she dished on her role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and why she should be friends with Lawrence and Schumer.

“I’m waiting for Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer to invite me to their party!” she said. “So, I hope I was funny today so they will invite me to their next boating party.”

As if her star power isn’t reason enough to grant her access into their squad, Adams listed off a few other reasons why she’d be a good fit.

“I’m a little more neurotic than both of them,” she said. “But I think that would be – they need a little of that, and they’re both so cool and I could be the ‘not-cool’ person.”

Every crew needs one right? We’re just not sure if Adams’ self-proclaimed “not-cool” status is accurate, especially with her role as Lois Lane in the upcoming superhero film.

The five-time Oscar nominated actress talked about her role in the upcoming Batman v Superman and while she couldn’t say much, she divulged a little about her favorite moment.

“I can’t give too much away, but I’m coming into a scene and Batman and Superman are both in the scene so I can say that. And it was just fun,” she said. “Because they had been working together for a couple weeks and just running it, seeing this dynamic.

“There were definitely funny moments involving Batsuits and such.”

The films hits theaters in March.