Woman Suffering from Amnesia, Cancer Turns to Social Media to Help Recover Identity

Authorities in Carlsbad, California, are asking the public if they recognize a woman who is suffering concurrently from both ovarian cancer and amnesia.

When firefighters brought the 50-something woman to a Carlsbad hospital in February, she had few memories of who she was, presumably as a result of a large, “volleyball-sized” tumor, reports ABC News.

A Facebook page has been created where anyone with possible information about the woman’s identity is encouraged to post.

Those caring for her are calling her Sam. She seems to have an Australian accent, and she speaks both English and French. She weighs about 200 lbs., is 5′ 7″ tall, is right-handed, is nearsighted, has brown eyes and was discovered wearing a navy blue T-shirt, navy blue shorts and Sperry boat shoes.

ABC News explains that though the phenomenon is rare, some ovarian tumors have been known to produce antibodies that cause patients to lose memories and suffer other psychiatric conditions.

“I just feel like there’s a thick fog – over my mind, my memory, over my brain – that I can’t see through,” Sam said in an interview with NBC News.

“I can’t remember anything. How I got here? I didn’t have anything on me, no jewelry, no purse, nothing.”