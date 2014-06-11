Sarah Jessica Parker may have been flying solo, but Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, made it a date night when they attended Tuesday’s amfAR Inspiration Gala at New York City’s Plaza Hotel.

Asked where was their 10-month-old son, Axl, Duhamel told PEOPLE ruefully, “He’s not with us tonight.” The new dad – who was the host of the event – also told reporters that he gets “13!” hours of sleep a night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But while Axl was tucked up in bed, the affectionate couple only had eyes for each other as Duhamel used his charms to help raise more than $1.2 million for AIDS research.

During dinner, he and Fergie (who wore a white Calvin Klein strapless sheath dress) kept their table entertained, sitting comfortably close to each other and laughing and chatting together. And when he took to the stage, Duhamel, 41, paid tribute to his “beautiful wife,” throwing in a fist pump and a “Woooo!” as the crowd applauded.

When it was her turn to present an award to Calvin Klein’s Francisco Costa and Italo Zucchelli, Duhamel, who’d been backstage, “snuck out into the audience to admire his wife,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “He was excitedly cheering her on.”

Fergie, 39, who was with Matt Bomer, tousled her hair as she sang a few words of her speech, eliciting claps and cheers.

Mother of three Parker attended the event without her husband, Matthew Broderick, but could have used his help upon her arrival when she got into a bit of trouble with the train of her voluminous Schiaparelli polka-dot dress.

Wardrobe crisis averted, she presented an award to HBO’s Michael Lombardo and wistfully recalled her Sex and the City days, saying she was proud to call Lombardo a friend who always treated her well during the show’s run.

Sarah Jessica Parker: Her Changing Looks!