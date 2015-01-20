The controversy surrounding American Sniper continued this week, as Sarah Palin and others forcefully defended the Oscar-nominated film against what Palin called attacks from “Hollywood leftists.”

The former governor of Alaska posted a strongly worded Facebook post just a day after Michael Moore made headlines negative remarks about snipers.

“God bless our troops, especially our snipers. Hollywood leftists: while caressing shiny plastic trophies you exchange among one another while spitting on the graves of freedom fighters who allow you to do what you do, just realize the rest of America knows you’re not fit to shine Chris Kyle’s combat boots,” she wrote.

“May the epic “American Sniper” bring nothing but blessings to Taya and the children of this true American hero. Thank you Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood for respecting the United States Military,” she continued.

Left-leaning documentarian Moore raised hackles on Sunday when he condemned snipers as “cowards” on Twitter – although he did not mention the movie by name. American Sniper tells the story of Chris Kyle, the late Navy SEAL widely regarded as the deadliest sniper in U.S. history.

“My uncle killed by sniper in WW2,” Moore wrote. “We were taught snipers were cowards. Will shoot u in the back. Snipers aren’t heroes. And invaders r worse.”

The following day, Moore issued a more comprehensive message on Facebook, praising several aspects of the film, including the “awesome performance from Bradley Cooper,” while adding that “too bad Clint gets Vietnam and Iraq confused in his storytelling. And that he has his characters calling Iraqis “savages” throughout the film.”

The Interview star Seth Rogen – no stranger to controversy himself – also got into hot water Sunday when he Tweeted “American Sniper kind of reminds me of the movie that’s showing in the third act of Inglorious Basterds.” Later, he clarified that “I actually liked American Sniper.”

Another forceful defender of the film this week was Dan Isett, director public policy for the Parents Television Council, which aims to protect children “from entertainment’s negative effects.”

In a blog entry posted Tuesday, Isett says Hollywood criticism of the film is “some of the most callous hypocrisy I’ve ever come across out of Hollywood – and that’s no small feat.”

“Even if you accept the premise that Chris Kyle was a “sociopath,” how would that make him any different from many of the lead characters that appear on television night after night?” he wrote.

“Did the same critics wring their hands about the drug dealing, meth-creating Walter White of “Breaking Bad?” Have these critics not seen the impact of the sociopathic Hannibal Lecter on the eponymous show on NBC? What about the serial killer Dexter, which aired for years on Showtime and even CBS for a time? Were these critics not around when “Sons of Anarchy” featured some of the most intense violence and graphic sex ever put on television?” he also said in the post.

“Hollywood cannot have it both ways,” he added. “It is intellectually dishonest to decry the impact of one film for its violence and “glorification of a killer” while streaming enormous amounts of violent content into every living room in the country. ”

