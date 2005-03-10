American Idol Narrows Field to Final 12

Stephen M. Silverman
March 10, 2005 09:00 AM

Wednesday night’s American Idol 4 was the end of the road for four more contestants: Amanda Avila and Janay Castine in the women’s division and Travis Tucker and Nikko Smith in the men’s.

All 16 semifinalists from the FOX talent hunt were positioned onstage next to host Ryan Seacrest, who called out four names: Lindsey Cardinale, Vonzell Solomon, Anthony Fedorov and Mario Vazquez. No one knew if they were in or out – until all of them were named finalists. Then came squeals and hugs – and eight more names.

While judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul had weeded through thousands of hopefuls nationwide, it was left to viewers to select the final dozen who’ll now spend the rest of the season – until the May 24-25 finale – singing their hearts out for a $1 million recording contract.

The Final 12 are as follows:

MEN
Bo Bice, 29, of Helena, Ala., who performed live and recorded with Johnny Neel of the Allman Brothers
Anthony Fedorov, 19, of Trevose, Penn., a Ukrainian-born college student who sings on weekends in New York City
Constantine Maroulis, 29, of, New York City, Boston Conservatory grad, has a hard rock band called Pray for the Soul of Betty
Anwar F. Robinson, 25, of, Elizabeth, N.J., teaches at a middle school and is a member of a group called The Perfect Combination
Scott Savol, 28, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, father of a 4-year-old, plays the trumpet and performs at city and church functions
Mario Vazquez, 27, of New York City, was a member of the City Kids Repertory Group and works with emerging New York musical artists

WOMEN
Lindsey Cardinale, 20, of Ponchatoula, La., university student, plays guitar, piano and drums
Mikalah Gordon, 17, of Las Vegas, high school junior, performed at the White House with the Helen Joy Young Entertainers
Jessica Sierra, 19, of Tampa, Fla., a nanny, has performed at talent shows, corporate events and in church
Vonzell Solomon, 20, of Fort Myers, Fla., attended a high school for the arts and has a martial arts black belt
Nadia Turner, 28, of Miami, bartender and waitress and member of the Tool Box, a rock-soul Christian band
Carrie Underwood, 22, Checotah, Okla., college senior, plays guitar and piano and rescues stray animals, and said: “Of course, I’m excited to be here. It’s amazing.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now