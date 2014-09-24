Amber Rose Is Divorcing Wiz Khalifa

The couple has been married for just over a year

It’s over for Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa.

The model and singer filed for divorce Monday, citing irreconcilable differences, PEOPLE confirms.

Rose, 30, is seeking full custody of the couple’s 19-month-old son, Sebastian, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

She and the 27-year-old rapper were married on July 8, 2013.

Just two weeks ago, Rose honored Khalifa on Instagram.

“Happy 27th Birthday,” she captioned a shot of them holding each other tight during what appears to be their wedding dance. “I’ll love u forever … Hope this year is an amazing one for u sweetheart.”

She was also recently signed to Nick Cannon’s management company, NCredible Entertainment, and has been spotted with the TV personality as he fends off rumors of his own marital problems with Mariah Carey.

Khalifa’s rep had no comment on the news, while Rose’s manager could not be reached.

