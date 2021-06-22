A Famous Accessory Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle Both Wear Is on Sale for Prime Day

Finding a good shampoo is no easy feat. Sometimes, the best way to discover your new go-to for "lather, rinse, repeat" is to heed the advice of those with really good hair. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley once called out the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo as one item she simply can't live without, and just a glance at her mane should convince you to try it. "I've since been really, really, really impressed by how my hair went from being quite dry and brittle to hydrated, smooth, and shiny. It's back to life," Huntington-Whitely shared in the interview. Amazon shoppers are equally impressed with the anti-thinning shampoo, which currently has more than 2,500 five-star ratings.