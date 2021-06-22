A Famous Accessory Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle Both Wear Is on Sale for Prime Day
We don't need to tell you, but there's a lot on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Thousands of products are discounted to prices we rarely see, which is exactly why so many shoppers wait for this two-day extravaganza to snatch up big-ticket items (looking at you, vacuums). Prime Day is also the perfect time to replenish your wardrobe and vanity, and with hundreds of deals across both categories, there's plenty to go around.
If you're feeling stumped on what to buy and why, we've highlighted celeb-loved stuff that is discounted during Prime Day. We look to Hollywood's leading ladies for their product recommendations because if it's earned a star's seal of approval, it will definitely earn ours, too, and as luck would have it, some of the most intriguing celeb-approved finds - like a pair of ultra-flattering jeans Oprah once praised for making her "look and feel one size smaller," the anti-aging collagen powder that's behind Jennifer Aniston's glow, and the sunglasses Reese Witherspoon wears on repeat - are majorly marked down for 48 hours only.
Check out all the best celeb-approved essentials on sale during Prime Day below.
Oprah's NYDJ Jeans
Buy It! NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans, $63.97 (orig. $109); amazon.com
Oprah turns just about anything into gold, and one item she heralded to unfathomable fame was a pair of NYDJ jeans. Not familiar with the denim brand? During a 2018 interview with InStyle, Oprah gave the bottoms some of the highest praise there is: "NYDJ fits my curves perfectly. These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller." Based on Oprah's review (and those of hundreds of Amazon shoppers), it's safe to say NYDJ jeans live up to their slimming promise. Good thing you can grab a pair on sale during Prime Day.
Reese Witherspoon's Ray-Bans
Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $161 (orig. $211); amazon.com
You'd be hard-pressed to see Reese Witherspoon out and about without her classic Ray-Ban sunglasses. She's worn this particular Wayfarer style for years, and honestly, it's easy to see why. Its sleek and simple design withstands time and trends (as is the case with most Ray-Ban sunnies) and looks just as good with your favorite summer dress as it does with your winter coat (yes, you should be wearing sunglasses in the winter, too). Right now, this Witherspoon-approved style costs $161 instead of its usual $211. Worth noting: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are also Ray-Ban fans.
Amal Clooney's T3 Blow Dryer
Buy It! T3 Cura Blow Dryer, $164.50 (orig. $235); amazon.com
If you're looking for the best hair of your life this summer, you're in luck. The Hollywood-approved hot tool behind Amal Clooney's bouncy waves is currently 30 percent off for Prime Day, the lowest price we've seen in months. If you're not convinced to try it just yet, listen to celeb hairstylist Rod Ortega: "It's my go-to for the smoothing effect and the shine," he once shared with InStyle. "The ion air in the dryer is the key factor in keeping the body, but smoothing the texture."
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Pureology Shampoo
Buy It! Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo for Damaged & Color-Treated Hair, $21 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Finding a good shampoo is no easy feat. Sometimes, the best way to discover your new go-to for "lather, rinse, repeat" is to heed the advice of those with really good hair. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley once called out the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo as one item she simply can't live without, and just a glance at her mane should convince you to try it. "I've since been really, really, really impressed by how my hair went from being quite dry and brittle to hydrated, smooth, and shiny. It's back to life," Huntington-Whitely shared in the interview. Amazon shoppers are equally impressed with the anti-thinning shampoo, which currently has more than 2,500 five-star ratings.
Jennifer Aniston's Vital Proteins Collagen Powder
But It! Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
If you want to glow like Jennifer Aniston, you might want to consider adding Vital Proteins Collagen Powder into your drinks. Last year, Aniston became the chief creative officer of Vital Proteins, and she's been incorporating collagen peptides into her routine since 2016. "There's a collagen peptide that I've been loving-I've been seeing a difference!" Aniston shared with Well + Good in 2018. "My nails are stronger and there's a healthier… how do you explain it? A glow. It's sort of that working from the inside-out thing." During Prime Day, the secret to Aniston's glowing complexion and strong hair and nails is on sale for $41.99.
Sarah Jessica Parker's 7 for All Mankind Jeans
Buy It! 7 for All Mankind Roxanne Ankle Pants, $127.99 (orig. $169); amazon.com
Good jeans, ones you buy in multiples and never want to take off, are hard to come by. Sarah Jessica Parker, however, has found her golden nugget of denim from old-school 7 for All Mankind. Tons of styles from the classic brand are marked down for Prime Day, so whether you're looking for the perfect pair of summer jeans or cute shorts, you'll find them here. SJP can't stop wearing her 7s, and we have a feeling you won't be able to, either.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
- Yankee Candles Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon, but Not for Much Longer
- A Famous Accessory Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle Both Wear Is on Sale for Prime Day
- The $48 Office Desk Deal Amazon Shoppers Almost Completely Bought Out Overnight
- These High-Waisted Panties Are So Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Call Them 'the Best Underwear Decision' Ever