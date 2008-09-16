Amazing Red Carpet Moments
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
Christina Applegate makes a regal arrival on the Emmys red carpet lasy tear. The Samantha Who? star, who lost lead actress in a comedy series to Tina Fey for 30 Rock, said of her recent battle with breast cancer: "I don’t think it's gonna be me [who wins the award] but I have so many people to thank. First of all I would thank everybody for the overwhelming love and support that I've gotten through all of this."
TALK THE TALK
And walk the walk! Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony Parker stick close to one another as they make their way down the Emmys red carpet. Moments earlier the Desperate Housewife told host Ryan Seacrest a bomb scare forced the couple to exit their limo and walk to the venue.
TIER ONE
Teri Hatcher makes a spot-on appearance in a figure-flattering Monique Lhuillier yellow gown on the red carpet. Hatcher and her fellow Desperate Housewives later hit the Nokia stage to present the award for best supporting actor in a drama to Zeljko Ivanek for Damages.
HE'S GOT THE LOOK
READY TO PUCKER
Former Dancing with the Stars contestants Joey Fatone and Lisa Rinna partner up to kiss up to cameras.
HOSTS WITH THE MOST
The five nominees for best reality show host – Heidi Klum (for Project Runway), Tom Bergeron (for Dancing with the Stars), Howie Mandel (for Deal or No Deal), Ryan Seacrest (for American Idol) and Jeff Probst (who won for Survivor) – put their skills to the test as hosts of Sunday's 60th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Mandel got the punch lines rolling on the red carpet, saying, "There's a thin line between the feeling of excitement and gas," which prompted Bergeron to switch places with Klum.
RED CARPET BAGGER
Two-time Emmy winner Kathy Griffin is one happy comedian in the arms of singer Josh Groban (whom she later told host Ryan Seacrest gets "so much more tail" than he does) as the two mug for the paparazzi.
OFFICE SALUTE
Up for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Office, Rainn Wilson does the Emmy red-carpet wave. Though he joked that he'd go a step further for a win – by streaking the Nokia Theatre auditorium – Wilson lost out to Jeremy Piven for Entourage.
BLACK-AND-WHITE NIGHT
These Mode gals know how to work the Emmys red carpet: Ugly Betty's America Ferrera (up for lead actress in a comedy) and Vanessa Williams (up for supporting actress in a comedy) make a collective fashion statement in black and white gowns and matching high-wattage smiles.
'JUNGLE' FEVER
Lipstick Jungle star Brooke Shields gets the paparazzi to snap to attention as she turns up the glamour in her strapless Badgley Mischka gown.
'ROCK' THE VOTE
30 Rock stars (from left) Maulik Pancholy, Jane Krakowski and Judah Friedlander, whose NBC show won for outstanding comedy series, campaign for another honor – best dressed – as the trio hit the red carpet.
MAMA'S BOY
Diddy, up for producer for A Raisin in the Sun, makes a point to show his date, mom Janice, all the sights on the red carpet. The entertainment mogul told Ryan Seacrest of his mother, "I wanted to share this time with her ... and because of her, I'm here," before planting a kiss on Mom's cheek.
RAISE YOUR HAND
...If you're an Office star! Jenna Fischer, whose NBC show lost to the night's big winner, 30 Rock, gives the crowds a pre-show high five as she makes her way into the Nokia Theatre.