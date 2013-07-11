Amanda Seyfried on Men: It's Sexual Attraction at First Sight

Playing porn star Linda Lovelace seems to have set Amanda Seyfried free from her inhibitions – at least when talking about sex.

“Everybody I’ve dated I’ve been sexually attracted to immediately,” the star of the new biopic Lovelace tells ELLE for its August issue, on newsstands July 23.

“Sparks don’t grow – your vagina doesn’t become more inclined to wanting someone just because you’re around them.”

Onscreen, Seyfried, 27, plays the victimized adult star who became a household name in the ’70s on account of her X-rated movie Deep Throat.

As for Lovelace”, which opens Aug. 9 – and originally was to have starred Lindsay Lohan, whose ongoing personal problems likely cost her the role – Seyfried says, “I read the script and I was like, ‘Wow, this is the riskiest thing that’s happening [in Hollywood] right now.’ ”

Regarding any potential personal risks that might involve her, Seyfried says, “The first thing you think about is that it could have ruined my career. At the same time, I was like, ‘This is my chance to show them, to show the industry, to be recognized.’ ”

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried’s Dog Lands a Movie Role

In her personal life, although Seyfried says she and ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper will always love each other, she admits that she has moved on to someone else.

“[He’s] someone separate from my industry life. I’ve known him since he was 16 I picture him as the father of my children all the time. But it is a fantasy right now.”