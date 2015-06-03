4 Badly Injured in Roller-Coaster Crash in the U.K.: 'We Are Devastated by What Happened'

Four people sustained serious injuries while riding a roller-coaster at Alton Towers in the U.K. on Tuesday.

The accident happened on The Smiler after one carriage, which was carrying 16 people, collided with a second empty carriage that was sitting at the top of the ride, according to the BBC.

Two men, ages 27 and 18, and two women, 19 and 17, were airlifted to major trauma centers after being rescued from the ride, which stalled at a 45º angle 25 ft. up in the air. They reportedly suffered “life-changing injuries.”

Most of the other riders also sustained injuries requiring medical attention, according to the BBC.

According to reports, the empty carriage had been sent to test the track after the ride had broken down earlier that day.

But Nick Varney, chief executive of the park’s owners Merlin Entertainments, tells the BBC that there are mechanisms in place that prevent two carriages from being on the same section of track.

“Those two cars should not have been on the same piece of track. Technically that should not have happened,” he said. “There are braking locks that should stop two cars being on the same section of track and somehow that didn’t work the way it was meant to.”

He added: “I and the team are totally devastated by what happened.”

A full investigation is underway. The park remains closed for the time being.