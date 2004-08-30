Alleged Stalker Targets Avril Lavigne

A man accused of harassing Avril Lavigne’s parents and violating a court order by trying to contact the Canadian pop star has been charged with felony stalking.

Prosecutors claim James Speedy began his obsession in 2003 by writing the pop star, and then followed by writing her parents once he discovered where they lived, the Associated Press reports.

“He sent his letters by FedEx and complained when they were not answered,” deputy prosecutor Janice Albert said in papers filed Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court. “He sent wine, photos, CDs and requests for contact. They never responded.”

According to Albert, Speedy acknowledged in a June 2003 letter to the family that his behavior was comparable to a stalker’s. A month later, Canadian police found Speedy parked in a car near the Lavigne residence, Albert said.

In another letter, which he allegedly referred to as a “courtesy notification,” he wrote to say he was in Lavigne’s hometown of Ontario but promised not to drive by her parents’ house, spy on them or do “anything creepy.”

Despite a Canadian anti-harassment order, Speedy contacted Lavigne’s agent this past March about the possibility of attending her Seattle-area concert so he could “knock fists” with Lavigne.