What went through the country star’s mind when he first heard the news? “That y’all must be running out of people,” he joked to PEOPLE. “Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.” All kidding aside, Shelton credits his girlfriend of three years, Gwen Stefani, for convincing him to embrace the crown. “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,” Shelton said of his duet partner.