In Preparation For Tonight's Bachelorette Finale, Here's All the Drama That Went Down This Season

Before there was Luke P. stirring the pot, there was Cam. Oh, Cam. He was so blissfully clueless while also somehow very aware of how he was coming off.

When he didn’t get a group date with Hannah, he decided to take things into his own hands, telling the camera, “I’m about to basically barge in on this group date that I wasn’t invited to.” Even knowing that he was crashing the date, he still acted totally shocked when the other guys were annoyed. He was just living by his motto: “ABC: Always Be Cam.”