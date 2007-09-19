Alicia Silverstone Bares all for Veggie Ad

Alicia Silverstone would rather go naked than eat meat.

The Clueless star will appear nude in a TV ad campaign advocating vegetarianism, the Associated Press reports.

In the 30-second spots for The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Silverstone, 30, is seen emerging naked from a swimming pool while espousing the positive points of eschewing meat.

Silverstone admitted she hasn’t been a health freak for long. “I wasn’t always a vegetarian, but I’ve always loved animals,” she said in a statement. “Physically, the effect has been amazing.”

Last spring the star told InStyle Home that “steak and doughnuts” were among her staples before she cleaned up her eating habits and went vegan.

“I don’t get sick very often and when I do it’s for a short period,” she told the magazine.

The new ads were set to hit Houston airwaves more than twenty times Wednesday, and PETA claims they chose Houston for the debut because it so often ranks high on lists of cities with the worst eating habits. The Texas city was the sixth-fattest in the nation this year, according to Men’s Fitness magazine.

Silverstone also appears in a PETA print ad Dave Meyers/PETA/AP

Who’s turning 40? Which celebs are high school dropouts? What’s hot and definitely not in fall fashion? Check out PEOPLE’s new digital magazine now!