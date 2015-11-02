Alicia Keys Celebrates Finishing the New York City Marathon: Thanks Fans For 'Every Scream, Every Cheer, Every Piece of Good Energy'

More than 50,000 runners started the New York Marathon on Sunday, but Alicia Keys was the only Grammy-winning superstar in their midst.

Keys put down the microphone and strapped on her running shoes on Sunday for the marathon, which snakes through New York City’s five boroughs, finishing the 26.2 miles in 5:50:52 at 3:42 p.m.

Keys, who ran the marathon in honor of her charity, Keep a Child Alive, which brings AIDS medication to disadvantaged children and families in Africa, shared her joy after completing the race on Instagram.

“Wow!!!! What a day!!! We did it!!!!” the 34-year-old mom-of-two wrote. “One foot in front of the other was my mantra! The LOVE that was out in NYC TODAY was OUTRAGEOUS!!!!!!! Thank you for every scream, every cheer, every piece of good energy you sent my way!!! You helped me so much today!!”

Keys also thanked her Keep a Child Alive running team, writing, “I couldn’t have made it alone!!! If I can do it, so can you!! [Who’s] down to try for a good cause in 2016????”

The singer first opened up about her decision to participate in the famed marathon in a blog post for Refinery 29.

“WHY NOT?” she wrote.

“I’m all about breaking mental boundaries, and training for a marathon falls right into the Jedi mind-training I need.”

Running for Keep a Child Alive also helped keep her motivated.