Courteney Cox Shares Touching Message Honoring Alexis Arquette After Her Death: 'We Will Love and Miss You Forever'

Courteney Cox has paid tribute to Alexis Arquette following her unexpected death Sunday.

Cox, 52, took to Twitter to honor the late transgender actress.

“My heart goes out to anyone who was lucky enough to know Alexis,” she wrote. “We will love and miss you forever.”

Cox was previously married to Alexis’ brother David Arquette for 14 years.

Courteney Cox (left) and Alexis Arquette J. Vespa/WireImage

David, 45, also took to Twitter to share his own message.

“Thank you all for your love and kind words about Alexis,” he captioned a picture of the two. “My hero for eternity.”

Alexis, who starred in The Wedding Singer, died Sunday morning at age 47.

The star passed away just after midnight surrounded by her family, including siblings Patricia, David, Rosanna and Richmond. Her cause of death was unspecified.