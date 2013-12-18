Alex Rodriguez Attends David Ortiz Charity Event, Scores $13,000 Lunch Auction

Now that’s what we call taking a hearty bite out of an auction.

New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez jetted off to the Dominican Republic to help out his pal, Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who played host for the sixth annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic, which unspooled from Thursday to Saturday.

As part of the event, Rodriguez, 38, who had a rough year after being suspended from baseball in August over allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs, donated a charity lunch date that was auctioned off to fans willing to pony up big bucks for a plum meal with the baseball superstar.

Those big bucks came pouring in: The lunch auction ended up going for $13,000.

The charity event benefited the David Ortiz Children’s Fund in partnership with the World Pediatric Project and Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, and other celeb attendees included Chris Tucker and Eliza Dushku.

The altruistic efforts eventually paid off: All told, the event raised $350,000.

– Alexis L. Loinaz