Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant reportedly directed the scene in an apparent audition for both of them

Is Alex Pettyfer closer to tying up the role of Christian Grey?

The actor, 23, shot a steamy sex scene for a movie version of EL James’s erotic bestseller, Fifty Shades of Grey, according to The Wrap.

Under the direction of two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant, the scene captures ingénue Anastasia Steele losing her virginity to Grey, says The Wrap.

A source close to Pettyfer confirms that he shot some scenes with Van Sant. The studio has the scenes now, the source says.

The screen test may have served as an audition for both the actor and the director: the controversial Magic Mike star hasn’t necessarily landed the role – and Van Sant hasn’t yet been officially signed to direct.