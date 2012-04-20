The engaged star mulls plans involving a castle and Steve Martin (depending on his fee)

Alec Baldwin Reaching Out on Twitter for Wedding Planning

Nothing says romance like a moat and a little “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.”

Alec Baldwin appears to be reaching out to his Twitter followers to help plan an elaborate – and potentially eclectic – fall wedding with fiancée Hilaria Thomas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anyone got a castle they’re not using in September? the 30 Rock star asked.

No offers as of yet, though when a Twitter follower mocked Baldwin’s Tweet as “s––– rich people say,” he responded, “OK…how about a big tent?”

Another follower suggested that Baldwin hire banjo-playing pal Steve Martin’s band. The actor responded, “Can’t afford him!”

Baldwin, 54, proposed to Thomas, 28, earlier this month. Known for sharing their love on Twitter, the couple recently traveled to Italy together and Tweeted along the way.