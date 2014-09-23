Alaskan Reporter Explains Why She Quit On-Air (VIDEO)

People Staff
September 23, 2014 08:00 AM

Charlo Greene became something of an insta-celebrity Monday when her profane on-air “resignation” went viral. (After reporting on a group fighting for marijuana legalization in Alaska, Greene outed herself as the group’s owner and announced she’d be leaving to pursue her activism full-time.)

On Monday, Greene uploaded a video to YouTube from the Alaska Cannabis Club‘s account elaborating – in a distinct and articulate “newscaster” cadence – why she quit, and explaining the next move for her group.

That next move is an IndieGoGo crowd-funding campaign to help Greene’s group raise cash to “inform Alaskan voters across our expansive state” about marijuana reform. The club’s initial fundraising goal was $5,000, and they were staggeringly successful: Backers have so far pledged over $6,300 to the cause in a little over a day, with more than two weeks left in the campaign.

Looks like Greene’s group is headed for high places.

