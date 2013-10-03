Alanis Morissette Slams Ex-Nanny's 'Hurtful and Cruel' Lawsuit

Alanis Morissette has hit back against a former nanny who is suing her over pay and work conditions.

“grateful for all your heartfelt support around these hurtful and cruel allegations. truthfulness will prevail. i love you, x a,” the “You Oughta Know” singer, 39, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Bianca Cambeiro filed court documents last Thursday alleging that Morissette and her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, never paid her overtime or allowed her to take meal or rest breaks during the 12-hour shifts she regularly worked while caring for the couple’s son Ever three to four days a week.

Ever was born on Christmas Day 2010. Cambeiro began working for the couple in August 2011 at their Brentwood, Calif., home for $25 an hour, the court documents state. When she asked Morissette’s accountant the following January why she wasn’t being paid overtime, she claims he replied, “We don’t do that.”

Cambeiro also says she was denied two 30-minute meal breaks per shift to which she was legally entitled.

She is seeking a minimum of $100,000 for a host of reasons, including emotional distress, attorney fees and lost wages.