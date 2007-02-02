Alanis Morissette, Ryan Reynolds End Engagement

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette have called it quits – and this time, it’s official.

Their reps, Dvora Vener and Meredith O’Sullivan, tell PEOPLE in a joint statement, “Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette have mutually decided to end their engagement.

“They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other. They ask that their privacy be respected surrounding this personal matter.”

Morissette, 32, and Reynolds, 30, had previously split in June, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, but within weeks they were seen walking in Vancouver, holding hands in L.A. and, on Oct. 1, kissing in New York City.

The singer and the Smokin’ Aces actor, both Canadian-born, met in 2002 and dated for two years before becoming engaged in 2004.

They never announced a wedding date. “We’re just really enjoying this [engagement] phase,” Morissette told PEOPLE in 2005. Added Reynolds, “We feel like we’re already married.”